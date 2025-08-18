NASA, Google develop smart medical assistant for astronauts

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- NASA and Google are jointly developing an intelligent medical assistant designed to support astronauts during space missions.

The system will utilise artificial intelligence technologies to monitor astronauts’ health, provide medical guidance, and assist in responding to potential emergencies in space where immediate access to doctors is not possible.

The smart assistant is expected to enhance safety and efficiency during long-duration missions, including future explorations to the Moon and Mars.

This collaboration highlights the growing role of AI in advancing space exploration and ensuring the well-being of astronauts in challenging environments.