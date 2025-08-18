UAE values courage, dedication, resilience of volunteers, humanitarian workers: Chairman of UAE Aid Agency

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, has emphasised the great attention the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pays to all staff and volunteers working on the frontlines of humanitarian efforts.

He noted to the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in delivering urgent assistance to communities affected by disasters, crises, and conflicts around the world.

The UAE, he stressed, values the courage, dedication, and resilience of hundreds of thousands of volunteers and humanitarian workers.

Dr. Al Ameri explained that, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the UAE Aid Agency continues the nation’s steadfast approach of providing emergency relief and developing innovative solutions for immediate response. These efforts, he said, significantly mitigate the impact of crises and disasters and accelerate early recovery for those affected.

He added that the UAE’s diverse humanitarian initiatives and programs aimed to strengthen the capabilities of humanitarian professionals, provide essential support to meet urgent needs, address challenges, and enhance the skills of workers in this field, equipping them with tools to improve crisis response.

Dr. Al Ameri also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to all individuals working across various humanitarian fields—especially those on the frontlines such as doctors, nurses, specialists, engineers, and support providers of all kinds. The UAE has supplied urgent medical aid, shelter, food, and water across continents.

He further noted that the country’s humanitarian projects and initiatives align with the objectives of the “Year of Community", contributing effectively to impactful relief work and reinforcing a culture of shared responsibility for rapid humanitarian response.