UAE a global model in humanitarian giving: Arab Parliament President

CAIRO, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, praised the UAE’s pioneering humanitarian efforts under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which have established firm foundations for the sustainability of humanitarian work and placed it at the forefront of the country’s strategic priorities.

He noted that this reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting solidarity at both regional and international levels and its position as a key pillar and global model in advancing humanitarian action.

In a statement on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, Al Yamahi said that the UAE represents an outstanding global model in humanitarian and relief work, with its initiatives and aid reaching countries worldwide without discrimination. He added that this approach reflects the authenticity of the UAE’s values and principles, deeply rooted in its history and Arab and Islamic heritage.

He explained that these noble efforts build on the humanitarian legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made humanitarian giving an essential pillar of the nation’s development. Today, the country’s leadership continues this path with even greater effectiveness, exemplifying leadership in global humanitarian action.

The Arab Parliament President affirmed that the UAE, thanks to these sustained efforts, has earned a leading position among the world’s top donors of humanitarian and development aid. He noted that the country’s initiatives extend beyond immediate relief in times of crises and disasters, encompassing long-term development projects in health, education and infrastructure.