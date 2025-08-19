Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s largest humanitarian logistics hub

DUBAI, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Humanitarian, the world’s largest humanitarian logistics hub, has launched a new documentary titled ‘Coming Together: The Dubai Humanitarian Story’. The film offers a compelling behind-the-scenes view of the leading global humanitarian response facility.

The documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s rapid interventions in crises ranging from devastating floods in Pakistan to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. It highlights how the hub brings together United Nations agencies, international NGOs, and government partners to coordinate life-saving operations in real time.

A key feature of the film is the scale of Dubai Humanitarian’s operations. Spanning 150,000 square metres of warehouses donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the facility ensures that vital supplies such as vaccines, health kits, and clean water can be delivered to crisis zones within hours.

The documentary also highlights the vital contributions of Dubai Humanitarian’s partners, including the United Nations World Food Programme and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as well as government logistical partners such as Dubai Customs and Emirates Airline. Their close collaboration ensures that relief operations are swift, seamless and scalable.

The combined expertise of these partners in customs clearance, logistics and airlift capacity has been instrumental in overcoming some of the most complex humanitarian challenges and in ensuring that aid reaches those in need in record time. The film further underscores the human stories behind these operations, capturing the dedication of aid workers, customs officials and airline crews who work together to deliver hope to communities facing crisis.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO, Dubai Humanitarian, said, “Dubai Humanitarian is more than a logistics hub - it’s a global lifeline. This film shows what’s possible when the world comes together, and when the UAE leads with purpose.”

“2025 continues to bring extraordinary global challenges. Working alongside our UN partners and other relief organisations, Dubai Humanitarian facilitated the delivery of over AED179.2 million in aid to 81 countries across the globe in just the first half of the year, with the need for shelter and health aid being particularly striking. We remain steadfast in our commitment to stand with our international humanitarian community in safeguarding the most vulnerable,” Saba added.

Sajeda Shawa, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) UAE, said, “We must ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered in line with humanitarian principles, with no discrimination and with full equality. To be the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves is not a luxury. It is a responsibility, an honour and a lifelong calling.”

Dubai Humanitarian operates a unique AI-powered Humanitarian Logistics Databank that provides real-time analytics, demand forecasting and stock visibility across time zones. The system enables aid agencies to anticipate needs, prevent price fluctuations and prepare for seasonal surges, including the increased demand for shelter during monsoon seasons in Bangladesh.

Dubai Humanitarian’s strategic location, just ten minutes away from Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, enables humanitarian cargo to reach two-thirds of the world’s hazard-prone population within four to eight hours. As the Humanitarian Logistics Databank expands to 11 hubs, a growing share of aid will be sourced locally, helping to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate delivery times.

Between January and June 2025, Dubai Humanitarian distributed aid worth more than US$48.8 million to 81 countries worldwide. Health-related support accounted for nearly US$14 million, covering medical equipment, pharmaceutical items and other essential health accessories. Water and sanitation aid amounted to US$1 million supplying vital items such as containers, buckets and jerry cans.

Almost a third of all assistance, valued at close to US$15 million, was directed towards shelter needs. This included more than 937,000 pieces of camping and field equipment, ranging from tents to winterisation kits.

By June 2025, the total stock value available at Dubai Humanitarian stood at US$208.1 million. Among the key milestones in the first half of the year was the 25th Dubai Humanitarian airlift for Gaza. Conducted in April, the operation delivered 56.8 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies worth over US$1 million (AED4.3 million), provided by the World Health Organization, to El Arish Airport in Egypt.

The documentary, which has premiered on World Humanitarian Day, 19th August, is now available on the Dubai Humanitarian YouTube channel. Viewers can access the film at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjKME2Sj3-c

The documentary, which has premiered on World Humanitarian Day, 19th August, is now available on the Dubai Humanitarian YouTube channel. Viewers can access the film at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjKME2Sj3-c