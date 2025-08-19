FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, pay Corporate Tax due within specified timelines

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has today issued a call for Corporate Tax taxpayers to finalise their Tax records, submit their Tax Returns, and pay Corporate Tax due for the relevant Tax Periods within the specified deadlines.

The FTA also emphasised the importance for Corporate Tax taxpayers (or Exempt Persons required to register) to file their Tax Returns (or annual declarations) and pay the Corporate Tax due to the FTA within a period not exceeding nine months from the end of the Tax Period for each registrant.

The FTA clarified that filing Tax Returns (or annual declarations) and paying taxes owed by taxpayers is a fundamental legal obligation that must be fulfilled to ensure compliance with tax legislation and avoid fines and penalties for non-filing and delays.

The FTA highlighted the importance of registrants to prepare the documents needed to file their Corporate Tax return as early as possible, ensuring that all required information is available and submitted within the specified timelines. The documents needed before beginning the filing process include commercial licences, financial records, and business activity details. Early preparation helps taxpayers to meet their tax obligations efficiently and on time.

The FTA stressed its commitment to continuously improving its services in line with international best practices, providing comprehensive support to the business sector, and facilitating compliance with the Corporate Tax Law and its procedures with ease, accuracy, and efficiency.

Emphasis was also placed on the fact that registration, submitting Tax Returns, and payment of Corporate Tax due are available features on the EmaraTax platform under digital tax services, which is accessible 24/7. These procedures are characterised by clarity, ease, and speed.

The FTA also encourages registrants to ensure that their tax returns are complete and accurate. Taxpayers subject to Corporate Tax can file their Corporate Tax Returns and pay the Corporate Tax due directly through the EmaraTax platform or seek assistance from authorised Tax Agents listed on the FTA’s website.

To be aware and fully informed about Corporate Tax Law, implementing decisions, and related guidelines, all relevant stakeholders can find more information available through the FTA’s official website: https://tax.gov.ae/.