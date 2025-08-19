UAE instilled humanity as universal language: Abdulla Al Hamed

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, said that World Humanitarian Day is an occasion to recall the noble values established by the Founding Fathers, who instilled in the hearts of the nation’s people a love of giving and a spirit of solidarity, making humanity a constant path without borders, and proving through deeds before words that giving for the sake of others is the highest form of loyalty to the authentic values upon which the UAE was built.

He added, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day which falls on 19th August every year, that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to follow this blessed approach, making humanitarian work a universal language through which it expresses its message and civilisational role, and with which it builds the future.

Al Hamed noted that the UAE’s name has become associated in the hearts of peoples with hope in times of crisis, support in moments of hardship, and the ability to transform humanitarian initiatives into solid projects that achieve development and stability.

He added that what distinguishes the UAE’s humanitarian model is its depth and comprehensiveness, as it is not limited to emergency response, but extends to shaping a better future for nations through education, healthcare and sustainable development.

He concluded by affirming that the UAE will remain faithful to its established values, committed to strengthening its humanitarian partnerships with the world, and confident that extending a helping hand to others is the highest investment in the future of humanity.