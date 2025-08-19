SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council held a meeting on Tuesday morning, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, was in attendance.

During the meeting, the council discussed various important topics related to the government. Their main focus was on improving how the government operates, checking how well different departments are doing, and looking at the progress of development projects throughout the various cities and areas in Sharjah.

The Council has decided to move Abdulrahman Abdullah Mohammed Al Naqbi from his position as the Director of Khorfakkan Municipality to a new role at the Roads and Transport Authority. He will keep the same level of responsibility and will now serve as the Director of the Branches Department at SRTA.

The Council has decided to promote Khalfan Saleh Al Harithi Al Naqbi, who currently serves as the Director of the Branches Department at the Sharjah Department of Economic Development. He will be promoted to the rank of Department Director under the Sharjah Government Special Jobs System and will be appointed as the Director of Khorfakkan Municipality.

The Council has approved a new plan to improve the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority. This plan is designed to help the Authority fulfill its responsibilities more effectively. The Council has also asked its General Secretariat to take the necessary steps to officially implement this new structure.

Additionally, the Council looked over the 2024 achievements report from the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority. This report highlighted the Authority's various efforts, including 25 visits to fishing groups, organizing 16 events, launching 11 initiatives, providing 138 training sessions, and processing 1,175 transactions for fishermen.

The report outlined several key projects, such as an aquaculture farm aimed at ensuring food security, enhancing fish populations, and boosting the local economy. The farm will feature 10 marine cages that are expected to produce around 300 tons of different fish species each year. There is also a fish farming simulation model that will help educate visitors and students about fish farming techniques.

Another project mentioned is the installation of artificial caves along the eastern coast of Sharjah. These caves aim to help increase fish populations and protect local wildlife. The report also detailed a plan for a fishermen's village in Al Hamriyah. This village will offer essential facilities for local fishermen, including areas to park their boats, storage buildings, housing with administrative offices, and even a mosque that can hold up to 200 people.

Lastly, the report mentioned agreements signed by the Authority with various scientific and government organizations to enhance research and training in the fishing industry, ensuring that fishermen receive the best and fastest services possible.