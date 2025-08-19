Bitcoin MENA Conference returns to Abu Dhabi in December

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Bitcoin MENA Conference will return to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for its second edition from 8th to 9th December, bringing together global leaders in Bitcoin and digital finance.

Co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Media, the event will feature keynote sessions, workshops and exhibitions showcasing the latest in cryptocurrency adoption and innovation.

Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy, will headline the conference, marking his first appearance at a Bitcoin event in the region.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the return of Bitcoin MENA reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for digital asset innovation. Brandon Green, Chief of Staff at BTC Inc, said hosting Saylor highlights the emirate’s role as a forward-looking economy and sets the stage for a landmark keynote.

The 2025 edition builds on the success of last year’s debut, which attracted thousands of participants, global partners and influential voices in digital finance. With Abu Dhabi’s growing role in energy, finance and digital infrastructure, this year’s conference is set to strengthen dialogue on Bitcoin’s place in regional and international strategies.

Bitcoin MENA will bring together industry leaders, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, public officials and innovators for discussions on the future of money and digital economies.