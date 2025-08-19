SBA opens submissions for Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2025

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened submissions for the highly anticipated Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2025, with entries accepted until 15th September.

The awards recognise authors and publishers who have contributed to the Arab and international cultural landscape through literary and academic works.

The annual awards reflect SBA’s and the Sharjah International Book Fair’s (SIBF) commitment to fostering knowledge and creativity, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. They reaffirm Sharjah’s status as a leading global hub for publishing and the creative industries, highlighting its ongoing efforts to promote literary and intellectual output at the local, regional, and international levels.

Divided into four main categories, the Sharjah International Book Fair Awards include the Sharjah Award for Emirati Books, the Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel, the Sharjah Award for the Best International Book, and the Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award, with a combined prize fund of AED 625,000.

Celebrating local literary and academic excellence, the Sharjah Award for Emirati Books features four subcategories with a total value of AED300,000. Prizes of AED100,000 each will be awarded for the Best Emirati Novel and Best Emirati Academic Book, while the Best Emirati Creative Literature Book (Theatrical Texts) and the Best Emirati First Novel will each receive AED50,000.

Designed to honour excellence in Arabic fiction, the Sharjah Award for the Best Arabic Novel offers AED150,000 to be shared equally between the author and the publisher. It recognises works that demonstrate originality, creativity and critical engagement with contemporary issues in the Arab world.

Granted to books published in English, the Sharjah Award for the Best International Book award totals AED100,000 and is divided equally between two subcategories, the Best International Fiction Book, which recognises fictional works such as novels and stories, and the Best International Non-Fiction Book.

With a total value of AED75,000, the Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award honours excellence in publishing across three subcategories, each receiving AED25,000: Best Local Publisher House, Best Arab Publisher, and Best International Publisher.

SBA invites creatives, authors, and publishers to participate in these awards, which have helped position Sharjah as a global hub for literature, publishing, and book culture.

Applications are open until 15th September and must meet the eligibility criteria, which focus on contributions to literature and the publishing industry.