Special screenings of documentaries by directors from BRICS+ countries to be held in Moscow

MOSCOW, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- On 23rd August, the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino will host the third annual All-Russian Film Night event, according to TV BRICS.

There will be special screenings of documentaries in Russian provided by the TV BRICS International Media Network, a partner of the library.

The programme will begin with the TV BRICS production "Partitura. Young Music of Russia" (Russia, 2025, directed by Ivan Zakharenko). This film tells the story of the 3rd All-Russian Competition for Young Composers "Partitura" and how music can bring people together in an international cultural context. The film aims to raise the prestige of the profession of composer and highlight Russia's achievements in promoting and supporting new musical talent.

Visitors will also be able to see the film "Discovering Ofala: Umudioka 2023" (Nigeria, 2023, directed by Tochukwu Nwaiwu). The film will immerse viewers in the world of the traditions of the Nigerian Igbo people and introduce them to the ceremony of conferring the status of Igwe chief, which is awarded to people who have distinguished themselves through public achievements.

Another film that will be presented during the special screenings is “Festival del Caribe. Fiesta del Fuego” ("Caribbean Festival: Festival of Fire", Cuba, 2024, directed by Enrique Fumero). The documentary focuses on a large-scale festival of culture and traditions of the Caribbean peoples, held in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

The programme also includes the film "Therukoothu" (India, 2025, directed by Vijay Bhaskaran). Created by students, the film immerses viewers in the world of South Indian folk street theatre. Colourful costumes, dynamic scenes and emotional expressiveness make this film not just a story about art, but a real journey into the soul of traditional theatre.

Screenings will take place from 15:00 to 17:30 (GMT+3). The BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre was established by the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature and TV BRICS International Media Network in October 2024. Its activities are aimed at developing and strengthening humanitarian cooperation between different countries and promoting culture, science and education.