Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has invested more than AED300 million in developing the Sharjah Collection, a portfolio of seven luxury eco-retreats offering wellness, heritage and nature-based experiences across the emirate.

Together, the retreats provide 154 high-end accommodation units in diverse landscapes, from coastal mangroves and desert dunes to mountain valleys and heritage villages.

The global wellness tourism sector is projected to exceed US$1 trillion in 2025, according to the Global Wellness Institute, while slow travel is growing at about 10 percent annually. Sharjah recorded an 11 percent rise in guest numbers in 2024, with international occupancy continuing to increase in Q1 2025.

Among the destinations is Al Faya Retreat in Mleiha’s desert, repurposed from 1960s buildings into a boutique property of five rooms with desert views. Kalba’s Kingfisher Retreat, developed with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, offers 40 luxury tents within a mangrove reserve. In Mleiha National Park, Moon Retreat provides domes and premium tents with activities such as stargazing and yoga.

Al Badayer Retreat in Sharjah’s red dunes includes 46 units designed in traditional caravanserai style. Najd Al Meqsar in Khorfakkan features seven restored heritage homes in Wadi Wishi, while Al Rayaheen Retreat offers 19 restored houses in the historic core of Khorfakkan.

Launching in Q4 2025, Nomad will introduce 20 solar-powered trailers in Kalba’s mountain valleys, designed to promote digital disconnection and nature immersion. Environmental protection measures have been adopted to safeguard Kalba’s biodiversity.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said the retreats serve as “living bridges between the visitor and the place — preserving heritage while reintroducing local identity in a contemporary form.”

He added: “Sharjah’s natural diversity has provided fertile ground for projects that resonate with the spirit of each site. The Sharjah Collection is a strategic expression of this vision, with every retreat designed to echo its surroundings.”

The collection, operated by Shurooq, forms part of its AED850 million hospitality portfolio and reinforces the emirate’s vision for sustainable development. It aims to deliver experiences that combine cultural authenticity, ecological balance and slow travel, while also generating employment and protecting the environment through sustainable architecture and low-carbon operations.