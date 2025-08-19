Family Development Foundation, PureHealth support Barakatna initiative through Obtain Temporary Alternative Care for Senior Citizens service

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and PureHealth, have provided the Obtain Temporary Alternative Care for Senior Citizens service as part of the Barakatna initiative, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The service aims to strengthen the role of adult children in caring for their parents, enhance the quality of life of senior citizens, and ensure they receive safe social and healthcare services that support their psychological and social stability.

Sheikha Mouza bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, Ambassador for Senior Citizens Programmes at PureHealth, said, “My commitment to community service has always stemmed from a deep desire to give back, especially to the senior citizens who shaped our identity. As the ambassador for senior citizen-related initiatives at PureHealth, I’m honoured to lead efforts that uplift and support the wellbeing and inclusion of elders in our society. These initiatives aim to foster a culture of respect and intergenerational communication, and to encourage the younger generation to take responsibility for continuing this human legacy as a way of giving back.”

Abdulrahman Al Baloushi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department at FDF, said, “The Obtain Temporary Alternative Care for Senior Citizens service provides relief for primary caregivers of elderly parents who require constant assistance. The service is available once a week for up to eight hours per day, totalling 48 days annually. It eases daily burdens and supports personal and social balance.”

He emphasised that both the applicant and the senior citizen must be UAE nationals, holding family data issued by Abu Dhabi emirate and residing permanently in the emirate. The applicant must be a first-degree relative (son or daughter), residing with the senior citizen in the same household and fully responsible for providing care. The senior must require full-time assistance due to mobility challenges or an inability to perform daily activities independently.

Wafa Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF, outlined the registration process: Applicants must submit a request via the TAMM platform. After submission, they receive a scheduled home visit for social assessment. Once approved, the applicant selects the service appointment date and time through Abu Dhabi Government digital services platform, TAMM.

Leya Aldamani, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said, “As we mark the Year of Community, we are proud to cooperate with the FDF and DCD in providing the Obtain Temporary Alternative Care for Senior Citizens service. This initiative is more than just support, it is a promise to our elders that they will be cared for with dignity, compassion and respect. It strengthens families, deepens intergenerational bonds and reinforces the social fabric of our nation. Through PureHeroes, our volunteering platform in partnership with Emirates Foundation, we are empowering individuals to give back to their communities and contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of our senior citizens.”