SCI distributes 6,500 bags in ‘Back to School’ campaign

SHARJAH, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) organised the “Back to School” exhibition at the Sharjah Women’s Union Association headquarters, as part of its seasonal campaign at the start of the new 2025–2026 academic year.

The SCI distributed 6,500 school bags equipped with all essential supplies, as part of its efforts to support parents and provide necessary support to students across all educational stages.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Board Member of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), explained that the exhibition forms part of an organised distribution plan covering the main headquarters and the SCI’s branches, following a timetable designed to accommodate large numbers of beneficiaries in a flexible and organised manner. He emphasised the SCI’s commitment to pre-arranged contracts ensuring high-quality bags at reasonable prices, which helped provide a large number of bags within the allocated budget.

Al Kaabi added that the SCI views this initiative as a message of community solidarity, reflecting the deep-rooted values of support and generosity in the Emirate of Sharjah. He noted that investing in children’s education is an investment in the future of the entire society.