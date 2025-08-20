43,000 civil marriage contracts registered in Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

ABU DHABI, 20th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has announced that over 10,000 civil marriage applications were submitted by foreigners to the Civil Family Court during the first half of 2025 — representing an increase of approximately 20% compared to the same period last year.

This brings the total number of registered civil marriage contracts to 43,000 since the introduction of Law No. 14 of 2021 on Civil Marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed that the growing demand for civil marriage services by foreigners reflects the high quality and uniqueness of this service in the Middle East. It underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to delivering innovative judicial services in line with the emirate’s broader developmental progress, thereby enhancing its global competitiveness.

Counselor Al Abri noted that the establishment of the region’s first civil personal status court dedicated to foreigners marked a major milestone, positioning Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for those seeking civil marriage services. The provision of services in both Arabic and English has played a key role in facilitating legal procedures for non-Arabic speakers.

According to the Civil Family Court’s statistical report, the number of registered civil marriages has grown significantly in less than three years — from approximately 5,400 in 2022 to over 16,000 in 2024, with 10,000 recorded in just the first half of 2025.

This remarkable growth demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s success in creating a modern legislative environment that meets family needs while supporting the emirate’s economic objectives. It further cements Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a hub for tolerance and cultural diversity, attracting talent and expertise from around the world.

The advanced Civil Family Court model represents a transformative step in the regional judicial system. It enables foreigners to complete legal proceedings transparently, with a full understanding of each litigation stage — reflecting Abu Dhabi’s dedication to the principles of inclusive justice.

The Court offers a comprehensive, streamlined judicial experience, from application submission to judgment issuance, in both Arabic and English. This boosts client confidence, reduces time and procedural costs, and reinforces the emirate’s appeal as a premier destination for living, investing, and resolving personal matters to the highest international standards.

Key services offered by the Civil Family Court for foreigners include:

• Civil marriage contracts

• Pre-nuptial agreement notarisation

• No-fault civil divorce in a single session within 30 days, with a financial expert appointed to calculate entitlements such as alimony

• Automatic joint custody, ensuring equal parental rights following divorce

• Civil wills drafting and registration

• Equal inheritance distribution among children

It is also worth noting that the Civil Family Court provides a full suite of electronic services without requiring residency in the UAE, making them accessible to residents, tourists, and visitors alike — ensuring smooth and efficient legal processes for all clients.