Public Prosecution launches ‘An Aware Generation for an Aware Society’ summer camp

ABU DHABI, 20th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Public Prosecution launched its summer camp last Monday, with the participation of more than 25 high school students. The camp, now in its third consecutive day, is scheduled to conclude tomorrow, Thursday.

Held under the theme “An Aware Generation for an Aware Society”, the programme aims to enhance the students’ legal and cultural awareness and strengthen their role as active partners in community service. It features a variety of educational and interactive activities designed to promote civic engagement and a sense of responsibility among youth.

The Public Prosecution’s summer camp is organised within the framework of the UAE Year of Community’s vision and objectives.

Delivered by around 16 speakers, including judicial officials and legal experts, the programme integrates interactive workshops, awareness lectures, and hands-on field activities.