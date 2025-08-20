Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Alexandria University campus in Abu Dhabi

CAIRO, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Alexandria University – Abu Dhabi, met today with Dr Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt, at the Ministry headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting reviewed the executive progress related to the inauguration of the Alexandria University campus in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to coincide with the launch of the 2025–2026 academic year.

Discussions also covered prospects for cooperation in higher education, scientific research, innovation, and academic exchange, with a focus on optimising research outcomes to build human capital and strengthen the knowledge economy in both countries.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed emphasised that the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt form a solid foundation for advancing academic and scientific partnerships.

He commended the rapid progress and growing regional and international stature of Egypt’s higher education system, and praised the pioneering role of Alexandria University. The Abu Dhabi campus, he noted, will offer advanced academic programmes aligned with labour market needs and national development priorities.

Dr. Ayman Ashour highlighted the historic and strategic relations between Egypt and the UAE. He affirmed Egypt’s keenness to expand cooperation with Emirati academic institutions across various fields of education and research, thereby contributing to the development of national talent and preparing future generations capable of innovation and active participation in sustainable development.