Sharjah’s ‘The Big Heart Foundation’ launches annual ‘Back to School’ campaign

SHARJAH, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global humanitarian organisation dedicated to supporting refugees and those in need around the world, has launched its annual “Back to School” campaign.

For a hands-on community experience, the public are also invited to the “Back-to-School” packing event at City Centre Al Zahia on August 21 running till August 31. Visitors can purchase a box and personally fill it with essential school supplies, directly connecting with the cause.

At the core of the campaign lies a commitment to offer a nurturing and empowering learning environment at ‘The Big Heart Educational Center’; established in 2019.

Individuals are invited to show their support and generosity with a donation of AED200, which provides a complete set of essential school supplies for one student. This includes a school backpack, pencil case, pack of pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, lined-paper notebooks, and a water bottle.

For those seeking deeper impact, sponsorship options include supporting a student’s educational journey for a month (AED500) or an entire year (AED 7,000) or sponsoring a full classroom of 15 students for a year (AED105,000). Every contribution directly fuels a student's enthusiasm and ability to pursue their education.

Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, said: “The Big Heart Foundation firmly believes in the power of collective action, and with the community’s generous support for our ‘Back to School’ campaign, we can make a sustainable difference. Together, we empower these bright young minds at our Educational Center, removing barriers and providing the tools they need; from resources to nurturing environments; so they can confidently pursue their dreams and achieve their utmost potential.”

Contributions can be made through the following channels:

The Big Heart Foundation’s official website: tbhf.ae/bts2025

Via SMS: bigh.appgain.io/ml/BtjfE

Through YallaGive: yallagive.com Back-to-School Campaign

By bank transfer: Account No. 0011-430430-034

By contacting the Foundation directly: +971 50 535 0152