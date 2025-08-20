Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

ALAMEIN, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The first preliminary camel race of 2025 kicked off at the Alamein Camel Racing Track in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of the annual camel racing events.

The race is being held in coordination with the Egyptian Camel Racing Federation with the support of the UAE Camel Racing Federation.

This year’s events include five races in total — four preliminary rounds and a final race — with 32 heats in each race. The number of participating camels has exceeded 1,400.

The races feature the introduction of robot jockeys, aimed at developing the sport and ensuring its sustainability in line with modern requirements.

The Alamein and Sharm El-Sheikh tracks are considered among the most prominent camel racing venues in the region. They annually host a series of preliminary races leading up to the final festival in December 2025 at Alamein, preserving this deep-rooted sport and enhancing its presence in Egypt and across the region.