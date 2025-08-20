Family Care Authority celebrates graduation of 18 staff members

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA), in partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi’s Office of Executive Education (NYUAD OEE) and NYU’s Silver School of Social Work, marked the graduation of 18 FCA employees from the Family Cases Sector who completed the Case Management Professional Development Programme.

This programme equips participants with the knowledge and skills to coordinate and deliver comprehensive social care services tailored to the unique needs of families and individuals across Abu Dhabi.

The programme, the first of its kind in the region, has equipped social workers with specialised, evidence-based skills derived from global best practices. Through empowering participants in this way, the programme enables them to deliver optimal family care, safeguard the fundamental rights of families and promote the wellbeing and resilience of the community across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority, said: “The Case Management Professional Development Programme serves as a testament to the Family Care Authority’s (FCA) ongoing commitment to achieving holistic goals across the social sector, including strengthening family cohesion, elevating the quality of integrated services and building national capacity to meet the dynamic needs of Abu Dhabi’s diverse community. Rooted in collaboration with key stakeholders, the programme enhances coordination, advances the effectiveness of the emirate’s family care system and furthers our vision through empowering and developing highly qualified social sector workers.

“Today’s graduation marks a pivotal milestone, our collaboration with our esteemed partners at NYU Abu Dhabi’s Office of Executive Education (NYUAD OEE) has provided us with an innovative framework that will continue to reinforce and scale our impact. Together, we are fostering a more inclusive, compassionate and resilient community, one where every individual is supported, equipped and empowered to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the community.”

In line with the UAE Year of Community 2025 and its theme, Hand in Hand, the graduation reflects the Department of Community Development’s vision to strengthen the wellbeing of independent and stable families. It also further reaffirms FCA’s dedication to unifying efforts that enhance collaboration and integration among relevant stakeholders, supporting the development of an integrated social case management system and improving responsiveness and quality of services provided to target groups.

Dr Michael A. Lindsey, Dean of the NYU Silver School of Social Work, said: "We are proud to partner with NYU Abu Dhabi’s Office of Executive Education and the Family Care Authority in delivering a programme that enables practitioners in Abu Dhabi to acquire the necessary tools, knowledge, and global perspectives for effective social case management. This social work professional development programme is the first of its kind in the UAE, and it reflects our shared commitment to developing compassionate, evidence-based social care systems that respond to the needs of individuals and families. The programme serves as a model for how academic institutions and government entities can work together to create a sustainable social impact."

The graduates have commenced their work across service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. They are actively applying their newly acquired core skills in integrity, honesty, transparency, respect, accountability, care and compassion, essential for effective case management, to strengthen the delivery and impact of family care services.

The training programme, delivered by NYU’s Silver School of Social Work, was launched under a joint agreement to enhance case management effectiveness through targeted professional development. The programme focused on essential skills, internationally recognised best practices and a specialised emphasis on children, adolescents, the elderly and People of Determination. Participants also completed field visits to leading social institutions in New York City, gaining exposure to global best practices in social care and protection. This experience facilitates the integration and adaptation of international expertise to effectively meet the unique needs of the emirate’s community

During the ceremony, graduates celebrated the knowledge and skills they acquired over the nine-month programme, reflecting FCA’s steadfast dedication to promoting a culture of continuous learning and knowledge sharing across Abu Dhabi’s social sector.