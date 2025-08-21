Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards has been officially launched by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE).

The awards honour entities and companies that have transformed customer journeys through seamless, proactive, and effortless services. They also promote a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging Abu Dhabi Government entities to reduce effort, enhance satisfaction, and deliver solutions that meet real-world needs.

The 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards marks a significant enhancement in the emirate’s customer experience transformation with broader participation now open to independently redesigned bespoke services using the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience framework. And with enhanced support through training, workshops, and toolkits, Abu Dhabi Government entities are now more empowered to lead their own transformation journeys.

The second edition reflects a more developed and scalable customer experience (CX) ecosystem that is more decentralised and focused on building skills and sharing responsibility across government entities. It builds on the foundation set by the first edition, strengthened by the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience manuals and design tools introduced since the inaugural awards.

Ahmed Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said, “The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards builds on our commitment to recognising and empowering government entities that deliver innovative, seamless services enhancing the quality of life for people and businesses. The success of the first edition is a clear testament to Abu Dhabi’s leadership in reimagining government experiences at a global level.”

Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of Customer Experience at DGE, said, “These awards underscore Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead in customer experience by embedding a culture of innovation and service excellence across the government. By celebrating collaborative and forward-thinking efforts, we are promoting integrated, efficient, and human-centric services that reflect the needs and aspirations of our diverse community.”

The initiative is a clear result of the broader strategy of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience, which has already made a difference for members of the Abu Dhabi community.

By streamlining thousands of government procedures, the programme has cut service centre visits by around 400,000 and reduced customer requests by 64 percent, which means faster services, less paperwork, and fewer queues that contribute to driving customer satisfaction to world-class levels.

The strategy continues to redefine public services through cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to proactive, efficient and effortless service design. It also aims to strengthen frontline government talent, supporting Abu Dhabi as a global leader in delivering future-ready, customer-centric public services.