du, Ma’an contribute AED3 million to support cancer patients in UAE

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has announced a contribution of AED3 million to support cancer patients.

The announcement was made in the presence of Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening community-driven healthcare initiatives.

The funding will be used to provide critical medical treatment, patient care services, and healthcare programmes aimed at improving outcomes. The initiative aligns with 2025 as the Year of Community in the UAE, aiming to strengthen social bonds, compassion, and collective responsibility nationwide, emphasising a commitment to unity and a supportive society.

Additionally, the funding is planned for critical healthcare initiatives that strive to not only enhance treatment outcomes but also lessen the emotional and financial stress experienced by patients and their families. This gesture is part of a broader effort to foster a culture of shared responsibility and communal support within the healthcare sector in line with the Year of Community initiatives.

Abdulla Hamid Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said, “This collaboration reflects the Authority’s ongoing commitment to strengthening social cohesion in Abu Dhabi by supporting impactful projects through community contributions. Together with du, we aim to provide critical healthcare services to cancer patients while fostering a culture of giving, compassion, and collective responsibility across the community."

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said, “At du, our purpose extends beyond connecting people, it's rooted in helping communities thrive. By collaborating with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, we are delivering tangible support to cancer patients and their families, exemplifying how corporate resources can serve as a force for good. This initiative is in alignment with our vision to use innovation and collaboration to create positive social change.”

Through this partnership, du and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will launch influential initiatives that could make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer, demonstrating a collaborative approach towards improving healthcare provisions and alleviating concerns for those with financial constraints.

As part of the agreement, Ma’an will ensure that funds are effectively deployed toward impactful programmes, while du will continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations, fostering trust and instilling hope within the community.