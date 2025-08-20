Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, UAE Embassy in Jakarta host high-level intercultural, interfaith event in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Indonesia and non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and the ASEAN, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and the UAE Embassy in Jakarta hosted a high-level gala dinner in Indonesia’s capital.

The event brought together prominent diplomatic, academic, religious, and youth figures from around the world to mark the conclusion of the second edition of the Human Fraternity Fellowship Programme, organised by the award in collaboration with Georgetown University’s Berkley Centre.

The evening also honoured the enduring relationship between the UAE and Indonesia as global champions of human fraternity, and highlighted Indonesia as home to two Zayed Award honorees: Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah.

The event was hosted in collaboration with Georgetown University’s Berkley Centre for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs, the 2024 Zayed Award honorees Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, and the Muslim Council of Elders - reflecting a shared commitment to advancing dialogue, coexistence, and human fraternity worldwide.

The evening gathered more than 60 distinguished guests, including ministers, ambassadors, academic leaders, religious figures, community leaders, and youth from across Southeast Asia and beyond. Among the notable attendees were Ma’ruf Amin, former Vice President of Indonesia; Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar; and Prof. Dr. Quraish Shihab, member of the Muslim Council of Elders - along with representatives from Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah, senior diplomats, and the 2025 Human Fraternity Fellows.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador AlDhaheri conveyed the greetings of Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, and reaffirmed the UAE’s deep and long-standing commitment to the values of coexistence, tolerance, and human fraternity.

“The UAE has always been, and will remain, a land of coexistence and tolerance. We are proud to be the birthplace of the Document on Human Fraternity, which continues to inspire dialogue and cooperation across cultures and religions. Jakarta, with its spirit of diversity and unity, is the ideal place to celebrate our shared vision for a more peaceful and compassionate world,” he said.

Judge Abdelsalam emphasised the significance of concluding the programme in Indonesia, praising the country’s leadership in promoting dialogue and mutual respect. “This event is not only a celebration of the fellowship’s achievements but also a tribute to Indonesia’s role as a global model for coexistence. It is an opportunity to honour our fellows, deepen our partnerships, and strengthen our collective efforts to advance the values of human fraternity worldwide,” he said.

The Human Fraternity Fellowship is a joint initiative between the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and Georgetown University’s Berkley Centre for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs. It brings together outstanding university students from around the world for dialogue and collaboration across cultures and religions, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to lead initiatives that foster understanding, cooperation, and peace in their communities