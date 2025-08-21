MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

ALEXANDRIA, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) launched its Knowledge Lounge initiative in the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of its constant efforts to instill a culture of quality reading in the Arabic language and nurture the youth’s intellectual potential.

The launch was held at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, during a session moderated by writer Said Mahmoud and attended by prominent literary and cultural figures.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “The launch of the Knowledge Lounge in Egypt marks a significant milestone in MBRF’s regional expansion strategy, which aims to promote our projects across all Arab knowledge capitals. It further showcases our goal to encourage reading among Arab youth, supporting them in broadening their prospects and improving their expertise across various intellectual and knowledge fields. Furthermore, its launch at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina aligns with our belief in the importance of this historical monument, which serves as a beacon of science, knowledge, and creativity. The move reiterates our commitment to developing and implementing initiatives that empower minds, refine skills, and promote openness and knowledge dissemination.”

During the session, discussions were held on the history and expansion of the Knowledge Lounge initiative since its launch, especially its key focus on supporting Arab authors and literature. Furthermore, participants highlighted the success of the Knowledge Lounge in Canada, which boosted its impact and support for Arab writers by encouraging Arabic reading among expatriate communities.

The discussions highlighted the initiative’s entry into Egypt, where it will follow the same steps. It will focus on spotlighting Egyptian authors and enhancing readership within its sustainable framework. The initiative has also proven its success and continuity as a notable reading club locally and internationally.

The Knowledge Lounge initiative continues on its inspiring journey by conducting sessions and engaging discussions across various literary and intellectual fields. It aims to support readers, writers, and thinkers alike, empowering them to make significant contributions towards advancing the Arabic language and fostering the progress of Arab societies.