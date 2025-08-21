Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excellence Pioneers’ programme

ABU DHABI, 21st August 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, one of the “Erth Zayed Philanthropies” awards, in coordination with the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE), has launched a pioneering development programme titled "Executive Educational Excellence Pioneers".

This strategic partnership aims to empower an elite group of teachers who have won the award, enhancing their role in driving educational transformation and creating a positive impact, equipped with the best educational skills, tools, and internationally recognised practices.

As part of the Programme, the UAE welcomed a delegation of teachers from various countries participating in the award. The training visit commenced in Abu Dhabi and featured an intensive program designed to bridge academic preparation with interactive cultural experiences, enriching the participants’ professional and human perspectives.

During their visit, the delegation participated in two days of specialised educational training featuring interactive sessions and advanced practical workshops. The programme also included cultural visits to the National Archives and Library, as well as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, providing participants with an opportunity to experience the UAE’s cultural identity and engage with the concepts of heritage, knowledge, and openness, which represent an integral part of the Award’s educational philosophy.

Dr. Hamad Ahmed Al Darmaki, Secretary-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, affirmed that the programme stands as a testament to the UAE’s visionary leadership and its commitment to advancing the education sector, while nurturing a culture of excellence, innovation, and creativity. He underscored that the programme adopts a comprehensive and integrated framework that elevates the teacher’s role as a catalyst for positive transformation.

Dr. Al Darmaki added, “The programme seeks to equip educators with the skills, knowledge, and mindset to lead transformational change, enabling them to design sustainable educational solutions, harness cutting-edge technologies, and cultivate advanced analytical thinking. It is designed to empower them to build dynamic, high-impact learning communities that inspire generations to come.”

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the ECAE, said, “The programme exemplifies the UAE’s forward-looking approach and the leadership’s vision for empowering educators and shaping the future of education. In a sector that is continually evolving, exceptional pedagogical skills and the highest standards of professionalism are essential - qualities this programme is specifically designed to cultivate. It equips award-winning teachers with modern, technology-driven and AI-supported teaching practices, while also reinforcing the principles of lifelong learning, creativity, innovation, and scientific research.”

Al Taee emphasised, “Through this program, we aim to reinforce the role of teachers in the Arab world and support their efforts in school communities, while redefining educational excellence itself. We value our collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, which, through this initiative, pursues ambitious objectives to ensure a lasting and profound impact at the core of the education system, locally and regionally.”

The Executive Educational Excellence Pioneers Programme spans four months and comprises two integrated phases, each designed to develop and activate specific professional competencies within a practical context tailored to the needs of the award-winning teachers. The programme empowers them to apply their knowledge and skills effectively within their classrooms and school environments.

Reflecting the vision of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, the programme has evolved beyond simple recognition to become a developmental platform that supports teachers and enables them to actively advance education through practical, evidence-based approaches that deliver measurable results.