Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in China

GUANGZHOU, China, 21st August 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism took part in the ‘Women’s Economy Dialogue’ in Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China.

This comes as part of the UAE’s celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day 2025, held under the theme ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,’

The event was aimed at strengthening the global presence of Emirati women, highlighting their remarkable achievements, and fostering international partnerships between successful women leaders in the economic sector in both the UAE and China. These efforts align with the UAE wise leadership’s vision to support and empower women and to reinforce their role in shaping the future.

The UAE delegation participating in the event, organised by the Consulate General of the UAE in Guangzhou, was led by Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and included Mariam Alshamsi, Consul General of the UAE in Guangzhou; Emirati entrepreneur Maryam Al Mansoori, General Manager of Rebound; as well as representatives from Sky River and Esaal.

Al Maidoor affirmed that the empowerment of women remains one of the UAE’s strategic priorities, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to support Emirati women and enhance their role in shaping the nation’s economic future.

She emphasised that since its founding, the UAE has adopted a pioneering approach to positioning women as active partners in the country’s development journey, through supportive policies, legislation, and initiatives across both the public and private sectors - making women’s participation in national development a key driver of the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness.

She said, “We take pride in the remarkable achievements of Emirati women across all sectors. Through this dialogue, we aim to expand cooperation with women entrepreneurs in China by fostering economic partnerships built on diversity and innovation, while sharing success stories that inspire the next generation of women leaders in both countries.”

The event featured a series of panel discussions highlighting women’s roles in vital sectors such as sustainable finance, investment, fintech, green building, and the localisation of foreign companies in the UAE. Women leaders from both countries shared their professional experiences and the opportunities that empowered them.

The event marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the pioneering role of Emirati women in sustainable development, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and several other national goals.