Ethraa Career Fair attracts more than 1000 Emirati job seekers in its ninth edition

DUBAI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The ninth edition of Ethraa Career Fair, organised by the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Emirati Human Resources Development Council - Dubai, the Higher Colleges of Technology, and Al-Futtaim Group, concluded in Dubai, drawing the participation of 61 federal and local government entities, banks, insurance firms, exchange houses, and financial institutions.

The fair witnessed strong engagement from national talent, attracting more than 1000 Emirati job seekers. It provided them with direct employment opportunities through over 2,000 job interviews, in addition to skill-development workshops and a dedicated career guidance zone that recorded significant interaction from both male and female participants.

Held under the umbrella of ‘Ethraa’ initiative, the event supports the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy in the financial, banking, and insurance sectors, aiming to create over 10,000 job opportunities for Emiratis by 2027. The initiative further seeks to empower young Emiratis to actively shape the future of vital economic sectors and contribute to the country’s long-term development objectives.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Financial Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE, and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said, “Ethraa Career Fair represents a strategic milestone within the national efforts to build a specialised Emirati human capital capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector, particularly in light of the ongoing shift toward digitisation and innovation. At the Central Bank and the Emirates Institute of Finance, we remain committed to developing a comprehensive training and qualification framework that aligns with the needs of the next phase and enhances the readiness of national talent ultimately driving quality Emiratisation and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global financial hub.”

Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, President & CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said, “Empowering Emirati youth to lead in key sectors like finance and banking is central to our mission. By participating in initiatives such as the Ethraa Career Fair, we reinforce our role in preparing future-ready graduates through applied learning and strategic industry collaboration. These efforts contribute directly to the UAE’s Emiratisation goals and long-term economic vision.”

The event witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the Emirates Institute of Finance and both the Rochester Institute of Technology and Al-Futtaim Group.

These MoUs come as part of the Emirates Institute of Finance’s strategy to train national talent and implement Emiratisation plans in the country’s financial sector. They also align with the objectives of the “Ethraa” programme for Emiratisation in the financial sector, which is part of the Central Bank of the UAE’s initiative to empower human resources in the financial industry.

Raghda Fatme, HR Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate and Head of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim, said, “For over ninety years, Al-Futtaim has been committed to being a key partner in supporting Emiratisation efforts across its various business sectors. Our participation in the Ethraa Career Fair represents an important opportunity to engage with young Emirati talent, offering them opportunities, career guidance, and clear pathways for growth and success. Today, we invest in national talents with the aim of seeing them distinguished leaders in the future within our group or in other organisations, contributing to the UAE’s global competitiveness and leadership. At Al-Futtaim, we take great pride in this long-standing commitment to nurturing local talent, empowering them with the skills and experiences needed to lead the future and further reinforce the UAE’s position at the forefront.”

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President, RIT Dubai, said, “Today’s signing with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) marks the start of a practical and forward-looking partnership. Together, we will use our combined expertise to strengthen an ecosystem that can adapt to and shape the finance sector’s future. This is part of a wider network of collaborations that feed into our Future Foresight Centre, where we actively explore multiple future scenarios — whether they involve rapid technological advances, new regulatory landscapes, or evolving economic priorities — and develop strategies that turn these possibilities into opportunities for growth, innovation, and long-term stability.”

The fair comes in line with national efforts to invest in youth potential and support their participation in shaping the future of key sectors that underpin the UAE’s knowledge economy and sustainable development agenda.