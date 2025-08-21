UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in northern Nigeria, which resulted in the deaths of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over this heinous attack.