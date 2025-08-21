Shams launches 'Shams Award for Arabic Content'

SHARJAH, 21st August 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the launch of the “Shams Award for Arabic Content”, celebrating excellence and creativity in the Arab media and contributing to the development of a generation of creative individuals capable of competing regionally and globally.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director-General of (Shams), stated that the award aligns with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to empower Arab creators and content producers while fostering an environment for creativity and innovation.

He noted that Shams aims to develop the award annually to adapt to significant transformations in the content industry. The objective is to provide recognition for Arab creativity through diversified categories, facilitating opportunities for creators to reach broader audiences.

The 2025 award categories include: Best Short Film, Best AI Video, Best Content Creator, Best Arabic Podcast, Best Film Script, Best Series Script, Best Actress of 2025, and Best Actor of 2025, reflecting the diversity of targeted fields, including digital creativity, audio production, scriptwriting, and acting.

Nominations can be submitted via the award's dedicated online platform, with submissions closing on October 31, 2025. The evaluation process is based on precise criteria, including quality of concept, innovation, cultural and social impact, artistic and technical excellence, and adherence to the positive values of Arabic content. Specialised judging committees, comprised of a select group of experts and creatives in the fields of media and artistic production, review all entries to ensure the worthiest winners are selected according to the highest local and international standards.

Award categories:

1. Best Short Film

This award goes to the top short film that captivates and moves audiences. It looks for strong storytelling, creative directing, and impressive visuals. Judges also consider sound quality, visual consistency, and how well the film communicates its cultural or social message.

2. Best AI Video

This award celebrates the best video created using AI technology, either partially or completely. It’s based on the creativity of the idea, how technology is used, and how well AI is blended with human creativity.

3. Best Content Creator

This award honours the best Arab content creator who showcases originality and engages audiences with fresh ideas. It considers the quality of their content, how often they share it, and how their messages align with cultural and societal values.

4. Best Arabic Podcast

This award recognises the top Arabic podcast that demonstrates excellence in planning and quality sound. Winning podcasts are defined by clear voice, engaging delivery, educational content, and strong listener engagement.

5. Best Film Script

This award is for the best script written for an Arab film that hasn't been made yet. Scripts are judged on their plot, storytelling quality, originality, and character development.

6. Best Series Script

This award honors the best script for an Arab TV series that is still in the idea stage. Winning scripts are characterised by engaging storytelling and strong character development.

7. Best Actress of the Year 2025

This award recognises the best female performance in a film or TV show released in 2024 or 2025. Performances are judged on emotional depth, presence, and how well the character is portrayed.

8. Best Actor of 2025

This award goes to the best male performance in a film or TV show shown in 2024 or 2025. Judging criteria include acting skill, emotional expression, and realistic representation of the character.