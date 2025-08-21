Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine

NEOM, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received at NEOM Palace today President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the leaders reviewed the close relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields. Their talks also covered key regional issues, with a particular focus on the situation in Palestine.





The Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterated their rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their land or to reimpose Israeli military occupation over Gaza. They also emphasised the need to halt Israeli practices against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

This came today when President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in the Saudi city of NEOM. An expanded session of talks was held, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

The two leaders emphasised the urgent need to accelerate the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern. They reviewed Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with various parties.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for Saudi initiatives regarding the Palestinian issue, most recently the outcomes of the "Two-State Solution" conference.



The two leaders affirmed their determination to continue joint coordination and consultation, particularly in light of the rapid developments in the Middle East. They also stressed the importance of supporting the stability of the region's countries and preserving their territorial integrity and the safety of their national institutions.

