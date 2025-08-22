ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

ABU DHABI, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, has been awarded and redeemed its first International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC), produced by Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), issued by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and governed by The International Tracking Standard Foundation, the founders of I-IREC.

This certification confirms that since November 2024, all energy consumed by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has been sourced from clean energy. During this period, the venue hosted 166 exhibitions, conferences, and meetings powered exclusively by clean sources.

ADNEC Groups I-REC Certification confirms that the venue used over 13,700 MWh of electricity generated entirely from clean energy sources, resulting in zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity generation.

This significant achievement was made possible through the partnership with EWEC in 2024, establishing ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as the first and largest event venue in the Middle East and North Africa region to be powered entirely by clean energy.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This milestone underscores ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability and our dedication to utilising clean and innovative solutions for the events industry. We are proud to support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future and remain committed to achieving our net zero by 2045.”

ADNEC Groups I-REC Certification was verified through the International Tracking Standard Foundation, the global leader in renewable energy schemes and sustainability claims.

The I-REC Certification assessed ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s energy consumption from November 2024 to 30th April 2025, with 13,703 MWh of electricity utilised by the venue coming from clean sources.

As a signatory of the Net Zero Events Initiative, ADNEC Group is dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all business operations and event activities.

The Group actively collaborates with international partners, event organisers, and stakeholders to develop and implement best practices for sustainable event management, including resource optimisation, waste reduction, and the integration of innovative green technologies.

In alignment with the UAE’s national sustainability goals, ADNEC Group has set a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the nation’s 2050 target.

By leading the way in sustainable event management and embracing a forward-thinking approach to environmental responsibility, ADNEC Group is helping to shape a more sustainable future for the events industry, Abu Dhabi and the wider region.