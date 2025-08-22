Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure supports zero bureaucracy efforts in Federal Building Evaluation

DUBAI, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organised a knowledge forum for government entities focusing on the enhanced mechanism for evaluating federal buildings, as part of its commitment to supporting the UAE Government’s goals to eliminate bureaucracy.

The event brought together several government institutions and was attended by ministry employees and specialists in asset management.

The forum aimed to raise awareness among government entities about the newly developed digital mechanisms for building evaluation. These tools were designed as part of the Zero Bureaucracy initiative, contributing to simplifying government procedures, accelerating services, and enhancing the customer experience - ultimately reinforcing the UAE's position as a global model in government performance efficiency.

The forum featured innovative models that focus on reducing procedural steps and minimising the time required for managing federal buildings. These efforts aim to increase operational efficiency and deliver added value in managing government assets.

The event also included dialogue sessions that explored ways to redesign procedures based on flexible and effective principles, emphasising collaboration and integration among relevant entities.

The forum embodied the ministry’s approach of involving partners and stakeholders in the process of service development. It emphasised redesigning procedures to be more flexible and efficient, helping to accelerate processes, reduce unnecessary requirements, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Showcasing these innovative models reflected the UAE’s strategic direction toward building a more agile, innovative, and sustainable government system. It also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to adopting global best practices in management and promoting integrated efforts to achieve the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision through world-class government services.