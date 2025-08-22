Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

WASHINGTON, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- A major magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) revised down the quake magnitude, initially reported at 8, adding that it hit at a depth of 11 km.

The earthquake struck more than 700 km southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia, with a population of about 57,000, the USGS said.

Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami warning for its Antarctic territory after the quake struck 258 km northwest of the Base Frei site, it said in a bulletin.