Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

ALAMEIN, Egypt, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025, which concluded yesterday in New Alamein City, Egypt, announced the adoption of an initiative proposed by the UAE Journalists Association.

The initiative aims to curb online hostility and abuse and to discourage users from engaging with cyberbullying and organised smear campaigns.

Launched by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, the initiative urges social media users to respond to abuse by blocking offenders rather than entering disputes or amplifying negative content.

The campaign was first rolled out successfully at the national level before being expanded regionally.

Fadheela Al Muaini, President of the UAE Journalists Association, introduced the initiative during the summit, where it gained wide support and was formally endorsed.