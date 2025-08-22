SEDD Youth Council, RUWAD inspire youngsters with success stories

SHARJAH, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Youth Council of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, in partnership with RUWAD, held a discussion session called "Your Dream Connects" to celebrate World Entrepreneurship Day. The event aimed to showcase the inspiring success stories of several outstanding entrepreneurs.

During the session, various entrepreneurs shared their stories about starting their businesses, the obstacles they faced along the way, and how they turned their ideas into successful ventures that make a positive impact.

Khuloud Al Zarouni, who leads the Youth Council at SEDD, emphasised that the session was organised because they believe in the potential of young people to innovate and create positive change.

She highlighted the importance of providing platforms for dialogue where young individuals can learn from the experiences of successful entrepreneurs and gain valuable insights to help them in their own business journeys.

