German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

FRANKFURT, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- German economic output slowed more than expected in the second quarter, the country's statistical office said on Friday, with gross domestic product (GDP) down by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.

It comes after preliminary data released last month suggested that GDP contracted by 0.1% between April and June.

The second quarter drop comes following an unexpected minor rebound at the start of the year, which the office, also known as Destatis, revised down to 0.3% from 0.4%.

Separate data by Destatis also released Friday showed that government spending exceeded revenues in the first half of 2025.

In relation to total economic output, however, the deficit of the federal government, federal states, municipalities and social security was a comparatively low 1.3%, according to the preliminary figures.