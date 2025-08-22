Sharjah Public Works Department issues 2024 annual report

SHARJAH, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Public Works Department recently released its Annual Achievements Report for 2024, showcasing key projects and accomplishments from the past year.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, the Chairman of the Department, emphasised the report's purpose: to highlight the hard work and successes of the department and its various sectors.

The report presented a detailed overview of important developments in the urban sector and outlines the efforts made to improve services for the community. It serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and businesses, illustrating the department's commitment to sustainable urban growth and continuous improvement.

The first section of the report discussed ongoing projects such as the Falconry Club, Al Suyouh Gardens, and the University of Al Dhaid, highlighting efforts in construction and urban development. The second section focused on maintenance and beautification initiatives, as well as partnerships with other organisations. The report also addressed important infrastructure projects, including sewage systems like the Al Dhaid Sewage Treatment Plant.

The report further emphasised creating a positive work environment and investing in talent development. It highlighted the department’s focus on attracting skilled professionals and enhancing local employment, while maintaining high standards of governance and service.