UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloting

SIBERIA, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE parachuting team claimed first place and the gold medal at the Cup of the EASA for canopy piloting at NEBOFEST-2025, held yesterday on the sidelines of the Nebofest Festival in Kuzbass, Siberia, with the participation of elite world champions in the sport.

The achievement came through Emirati athlete Abdulbari Al Qubaisi, who secured the top podium spot after a highly competitive performance that impressed festival spectators.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Yousif Al Hammadi, President of the Asian Air Sports Federation and Vice President of the Emirates Aerosports Federation, who congratulated the Emirati champion on his victory and praised the significant support that air sports receive from the UAE leadership.