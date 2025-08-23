GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

MOSCOW, 23rd August 2025 (WAM) -- A team of five Emirati and four GCC adventurers succeeded in reaching the summit of Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Russia and Europe, which stands at 5,642 meters high and is one of the world’s Seven Summits.

This achievement reflects the team’s passion for mountaineering and their determination to overcome some of the toughest natural challenges, culminating in the proud moment of raising the flags of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the peak. The moment symbolised the spirit of perseverance and resolve that characterises the people of the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

The achievement embodies the spirit of challenge and the ability of young people to achieve their ambitions in the most difficult circumstances, as well as their commitment to the values ​​of cooperation and teamwork.