UAE: A global leader in employing AI in tourism, hospitality sector

ABU DHABI, 23rd August 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues to consolidate its leadership in employing technological solutions and artificial intelligence in the tourism and hospitality sector, entrenching its position as an innovative and digitally advanced global destination.

Investments in smart technologies and advanced digital infrastructure underscore the country’s commitment to providing an integrated and secure hospitality experience, supporting sustainable tourism and environmental efficiency.

According to industry experts, the tourism sector in the UAE is witnessing increasing reliance on digital services, intelligent guest personalisation, smart data analytics, and mobile-based smart check-in and services — all of which contribute to improving the visitor experience and boosting tourism performance.

Qutaiba Al Ali, founder and CEO of The Digital Hotelier, said that the UAE has made significant progress in deploying technology within the hospitality sector, noting that it was among the first countries to establish advanced regulatory frameworks for holiday homes and to require smart entry systems to protect guests and ensure the highest security standards.

Al Ali emphasised that adopting technology is not merely a step to keep pace with global development, but a practical means to enhance the guest experience, ensure their safety, and at the same time support the country’s direction toward green tourism and environmental sustainability. He stressed that the UAE’s hospitality sector has been instrumental in the emergence and establishment of specialized technology companies serving this field.

He pointed out that today the hotel sector is expanding in its adoption of sustainability systems, with more than 150 hotels receiving the “Sustainable Tourism” label thanks to technological initiatives related to energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and accurate carbon footprint measurement tools that have been in place for years.

For his part, Stacey Samuel, Corporate Director of Technology at Ishraq Hospitality, said that technology today lies at the heart of the hospitality sector, influencing the way services are designed, how teams operate, and how guests experience every moment of their stay.

He noted that cloud platforms, AI-driven personalization solutions, contactless check-in procedures, and mobile-based services all raise guest expectations in terms of speed, convenience, and reliability.

He affirmed that successful hotels are those that unify data, operations, and staff around a clear digital vision. Samuel added that the UAE is a global leader in this field, explaining that Dubai has built a strong foundation through digital infrastructure, 5G networks, and paperless government services. These initiatives support secure data exchange, provide real-time insights for the tourism sector, and strengthen sustainable smart city practices.

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) confirmed that the ongoing evolution of global travel patterns and consumer expectations has increased demand for innovative solutions capable of revolutionizing how tourists experience and interact with destinations.

According to the UNWTO, AI and emerging technologies are emerging as catalysts for change, offering unprecedented opportunities to reimagine the tourism landscape. The integration of AI represents a qualitative leap in how we understand and manage tourist destinations.

In the same context, a study prepared by two researchers from the University of Málaga in Spain and published on the scientific platform MDPI at the end of 2024 highlighted that AI is a strategic tool that enables smart destinations to improve data and sales management, personalize offerings, reduce forecasting errors, optimize resources, enhance service quality, stimulate local investment, and dynamically respond to the changing needs of tourists and residents.

The contribution of the tourism and travel sector to the UAE’s GDP rose in 2024 to AED 257.3 billion, representing 13% of the national economy, according to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

The report predicted that international tourist spending would increase this year by 5.2% to AED 228.5 billion, while domestic tourist spending is expected to grow by 4.3% to reach AED 60 billion.

