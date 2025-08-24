Hamdan bin Zayed receives UAE Council for Fatwa delegation in Rabat

RABAT, 24th August 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received in Rabat, Morocco, a delegation from the UAE Council for Fatwa headed by His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council, and Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, Vice Chairman of the Council, along with several distinguished members of the Council and a group of experts and specialists in Islamic studies and Fatwa.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah and the esteemed scholars, praising the Council’s efforts in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was briefed on the key efforts and initiatives being implemented by the Council within the UAE’s fatwa system.

The meeting also reviewed a presentation by Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al-Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, on the “Hamdan bin Zayed Diploma for Sustainable Humanitarian Work”, which aims to prepare specialised cadres capable of making a tangible humanitarian impact in the fields of giving and development.

The visit coincides with a scientific workshop organised by the UAE Council for Fatwa in cooperation with Morocco’s The Higher Council of Ulema on the regulations and policies governing public and private fatwas. The workshop seeks to strengthen cooperation, build bridges of communication, and exchange expertise in Fatwa and religious affairs between the two brotherly nations.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.