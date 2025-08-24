Sharjah Team opens F1 Powerboat World Championship with deserved victory in Indonesia

TOBA, Indonesia, 24th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Team made a powerful statement at the start of the F1H2O World Championship after seizing the title of the opening round, hosted on Indonesia’s Lake Toba.

The team reaffirmed its global presence and rewrote the script of victory for the second year in a row.

Boat No. 17, driven by star Roozti Wyit, dominated the main race, clinching first place with absolute authority and repeating last year’s triumph, cementing his status as one of the top names in the championship.

The Victory Team – Dubai confirmed the Emirati dominance with Boat No. 3, piloted by Alec Weckström, finishing second, while Britain’s Ben Jelf took third with Boat No. 9. Sharjah’s second entry, Boat No. 18 led by Stefan Arand, added further sparkle to the team’s brilliance by finishing fourth, showcasing the depth of Emirati superiority in the opening round.

As for Team Abu Dhabi, Boat No. 5 driven by Mansoor Al Mansoori secured 12th place, while Boat No. 6, helmed by Erik Stark, was forced to retire early after a collision in the opening lap with French driver Peter Morin in Boat No. 7.

With this double success, Roozti Wyit now leads the overall standings with 29 points, after combining victory in the main race with a runner-up finish in yesterday’s Sprint Race. The result firmly established Sharjah Team at the top from the very beginning of the 2025 season.