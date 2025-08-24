Arab Parliament condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur, Sudan

CAIRO, 24th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the targeting of a humanitarian convoy in North Darfur, Sudan, stressing the need to protect civilians as well as humanitarian and relief personnel, and to spare them from the devastating consequences of the conflict.

In a statement issued today, the Parliament underscored the importance of upholding the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, securing safe corridors for humanitarian aid, and ensuring its unobstructed delivery. This helps alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and supports efforts to achieve peace and stability across Sudan.

The Arab Parliament reaffirmed its firm and consistent position in support of Sudan and its people, emphasising its commitment to the country’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and backing all initiatives aimed at achieving security and stability.