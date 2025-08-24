International Charity Organisation to launch humanitarian projects in Malawi

AJMAN, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has announced plans to launch and implement a range of humanitarian projects in Malawi, including the construction of mosques, the drilling of wells, the establishment of Qur’an memorisation centres and healthcare facilities, as well as the sponsorship of orphans and support for their families.

To this end, a delegation from the Organisation, headed by Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of ICO, is visiting Malawi as part of efforts to address basic needs and strengthen stability in underprivileged areas.

Dr. Al Khaja said that these projects mark the beginning of broader programmes to be implemented in the coming phase, contributing to the empowerment of local communities and advancing comprehensive and sustainable development in sectors such as education, healthcare, and water.