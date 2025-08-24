UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 292 captives between Russia and Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which involved 292 captives – 146 from each side – bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE-mediated efforts to 4,641.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its gratitude to the two countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation efforts, which reflects their confidence in the UAE and appreciation of its role in supporting all endeavours to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this seventeenth mediation highlights the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and alleviating the humanitarian consequences of the crisis.