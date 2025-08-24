UAE representative runs for third term as president of International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing

ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The representative of the United Arab Emirates, Faisal Al Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing (IFAHR), officially announced his candidacy for the presidency of the federation for a third electoral term.

The announcement came after the federation approved the presidential election scheduled for October 4, followed by the General Assembly meetings in Paris.

Since assuming the presidency in 2017, Al Rahmani has made significant efforts to develop Arabian horse racing, giving special attention to the UAE President’s Cup for Arabian horses, making it the most valuable in the world, forging partnerships with producing countries, and strengthening the international classification of Arabian horses.

A support program for small breeders and international producers was also approved, along with an increase in the number of races in several countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Poland, Brazil, Russia, and Turkey.