‘Commando Group’ crowned champions at AJP Tour Fujairah International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

FUJAIRAH, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The AJP Tour Fujairah International Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded yesterday after three days of world-class competition that brought together more than 1,000 athletes from the youth, amateur, and professional divisions, representing clubs from across the globe.

The event saw Commando Group claim the top spot with 58,025 points, followed by M.O.D Academy in second place with 26,250 points, while Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third with 16,950 points.

Across the three days, a total of 695 medals were awarded including 258 gold, 249 silver, and 188 bronze highlighting the athletes’ determination and the growing strength of the sport both regionally and internationally.

The championship reflected the UAE’s continued commitment to supporting jiu-jitsu and enhancing its global standing by providing athletes with a high-level competitive environment where they can develop their skills, gain valuable ranking points, and prepare for future milestones.

The closing ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, along with senior sports officials and representatives of participating clubs.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousef Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member, said, “This tournament is not only remarkable for its wide participation but also for its excellent organization and high technical level. It provides an ideal platform to discover and develop new talent, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to investing in sports and supporting the growth of jiu-jitsu both locally and internationally.”

The championship concluded in a festive atmosphere, further strengthening Fujairah’s position as a hub for world-class sporting events and cementing the UAE’s role as a global leader in the jiu-jitsu arena.

