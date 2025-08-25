UAE schools welcome students as new academic year begins

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Schools across the UAE welcomed students this morning at the start of the 2025–2026 academic year, coinciding with the launch of the Ministry of Education’s campaign, ‘From Skill to Leadership’.

The initiative brings together educators, parents, and the wider community to highlight the importance of skills in shaping students’ futures and to motivate them to explore their potential and translate it into achievements.

The campaign focuses on three main pillars: exploration, by transforming schools into nurturing and inspiring environments for discovering and developing student talents; development, through refining skills via strategic partnerships that provide advanced training opportunities; and excellence, by encouraging and supporting students to actively participate in local and international competitions.