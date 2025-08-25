Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi breaks new ground with liver transplant for colorectal liver metastases

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed a liver transplant for colorectal liver metastases, marking a new frontier in cancer and transplant care for the region.

The transplant was carried out on a 40-year-old international patient from Jordan whose cancer, initially diagnosed as colon cancer in 2019, had spread to the liver and proved unresponsive to conventional treatments.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “The case exemplifies how Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is consistently redefining what’s possible in-patient care. By introducing advanced, highly specialised treatments to the region, we’re not only improving outcomes, we’re offering new hope to patients facing some of the rarest and most complex conditions.

Through the seamless integration of transplant and oncology expertise, we are establishing a model of care that brings world-class innovation and life-changing results to the UAE and beyond.”

Expressing it as a pivotal milestone for the region, Dr. Luis Campos, Staff Physician, Abdominal Transplant, Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “It reflects our commitment to advancing complex care and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in transplantation.

Today, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s first multi-organ transplant centre, is ranked among one of the top transplant centres globally, having performed over 100 liver transplants in 2024, and a total of 360 liver transplants since the launch of the program in 2017- an accomplishment achieved by only a select few institutions worldwide.”