DEWA inaugurates Project Management Training Centre

DUBAI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inaugurated the ‘Project Management Training Centre’ at the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development in Al Hudaiba.

The training centre is accredited by the Project Management Institute (PMI). In the future, it will provide advanced programmes to employees of government and private organisations, DEWA subsidiaries and the public. This initiative builds on the notable success of DEWA’s internal training courses.

“Dubai has become a global role model in the implementation of significant, leading projects that adhere to the highest quality, efficiency and sustainability standards. As technological changes accelerate, project management has become a critical factor in enhancing competitiveness and sustaining institutional growth, and a key pillar of the success of organisations and their strategic objectives through a scientific and structured approach to planning, implementation and follow-up. This ensures an optimal balance between quality, time and cost. Effective project management also contributes to greater resilience in addressing challenges and developments, while supporting innovation and data-driven decision-making.

Our partnership with PMI has helped deliver advanced training programmes for DEWA employees, covering various aspects of project management in line with the highest international standards. We are pleased to extend these training opportunities to employees of government and private organisations,” said Al Tayer.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, explained that as of the end of 2024, a total of 280 DEWA employees had earned the prestigious Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, with a further 120 professionals obtaining other PMI certifications.

DEWA was the first Dubai Government organisation to become a certified training partner for project management teaching and accreditation activities by PMI in 2010

