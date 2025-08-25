‘SIF2025’ empowers investment future, boosts global collaboration

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) – Deepening the UAE’s role in shaping regional and global investment trends, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has announced that the upcoming 8th annual Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) will be held under the theme ‘Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future’, from October 22 to 23, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

For the first time in the forum’s history, it will be held under a shared agenda and alongside the World Investment Conference (WIC), whose 29th edition is marking its debut in Sharjah. This strategic collaboration of the two leading industry events reinforces the emirate’s growing appeal as a trusted platform for global economic dialogue.

Organised in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the joint event will serve as a global platform for economic leaders, investors, and decision-makers to explore practical responses to today’s economic challenges, while advancing sustainable investment, green finance, and food security as key drivers of resilience and cross-border growth.

Reflecting on this, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, said: “The UAE once again reaffirms its commitment to leading global investment trends and building strategic partnerships that foster cross-border collaboration. The organization of the Sharjah Investment Forum 2025, alongside the World Investment Conference, reflects the country’s dedication to creating a flexible and attractive investment environment that supports innovation, drives sustainable growth, and opens new opportunities for promising sectors and international investors. The Ministry of Investment takes pride in supporting these efforts and contributing to the development of an open, globally connected investment ecosystem.”

Commenting on the forum’s theme, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, emphasised its relevance at a time when the global economy is undergoing a fundamental shift towards resilience, sustainability, and responsible investment. Citing the 2024 Global Impact Investing Network report, he noted that over 3,900 organisations globally manage USD 1.571 trillion in impact investment assets, with a 21% compound annual growth rate since 2019.

He added: “Sharjah creating an integrated platform for the World Investment Conference and SIF is a vital opportunity for stakeholders to hold a global dialogue that will redefine the role of investment in building trust between capital, people, and the environment. The integration of the two events will broaden the scope of discussions and enable us to steer regional and global investment towards future-ready sectors, while also exploring new avenues for emerging markets in our region to build mature, forward-looking partnerships in response to major global transformations.”

In this context, Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Investment Conference, said “We stand at the threshold of a new era in global investment— one shaped by the interactions of transformative technologies, geopolitical dynamics, and sustainability imperatives. This Conference is more than a gathering; it is a launchpad for a bold, collective strategy: a ‘Decade of Investment for Good’ that reimagines capital as a force for inclusive growth, resilience, and shared prosperity across nations.”

SIF, in collaboration with WIC, will delve into the impact of geopolitical, technological, and climate shifts on the global investment landscape, while also highlighting the evolving digital economy. The agenda will focus on how national investment strategies can adapt to these transformations through proactive policy frameworks and resilient value chains.

The forum will spotlight sustainable investment, green financing, and ESG integration as critical tools for driving impact-driven strategies and achieving sustainable development goals, especially in smart agriculture and food security. Notably, the global green economy was valued at approximately USD 7.9 trillion in Q1 2025.

The forum will also examine ways to create a competitive and enabling investment environment through regulatory reform, streamlined processes, and flexible frameworks that attract long-term capital, particularly in emerging markets. It will highlight the role of startups and SMEs as key engines of foreign direct investment and explore mechanisms for cooperation among investment promotion agencies, regional and international institutions, and the public and private sectors. The potential of public-private partnerships to stimulate cross-border capital flows will also feature prominently.

This year’s edition of SIF reaffirms the UAE and Sharjah’s central role in shaping the global economic landscape. It reflects the emirate’s commitment to empowering the national economy, enhancing local business integration into international markets, and cultivating networks for cooperation and sustainable growth in an evolving global economy.